Chennai: Dispensing stations run out of LPG, push auto-rickshaw drivers in distress

Drivers said they began flocking to the outlet on Poonamallee High Road since afternoon after learning it was among the few with stock. “It’s either this or we have to go to outskirts like Madhavaram,” said a driver. However, the situation worsened as the station temporarily halted refuelling after its pumping motor overheated.

Around 7 pm, a queue stretching nearly one km was seen in front of an Indian Oil outlet from the Ormes Road–Flowers Road, with drivers pushing their vehicles forward slowly. “We have been waiting here for two hours now,” said an auto driver. Around 60 to 80 auto rickshaws were lined up, some waiting for over three hours, turning the stretch near Nehru Park into a traffic bottleneck.