Chennai: Dispensing stations run out of LPG, push auto-rickshaw drivers in distress

CHENNAI: The West Asia war is showing signs of a resolution, but that has not given any reprieve for auto-rickshaw drivers who are scrambling for LPG to run their vehicles – and their lives. On Wednesday, almost every dispensing station in the city has run out of stock, with long queues forming at the only outlet that is still operating.
Drivers said they began flocking to the outlet on Poonamallee High Road since afternoon after learning it was among the few with stock. “It’s either this or we have to go to outskirts like Madhavaram,” said a driver. However, the situation worsened as the station temporarily halted refuelling after its pumping motor overheated.
Around 7 pm, a queue stretching nearly one km was seen in front of an Indian Oil outlet from the Ormes Road–Flowers Road, with drivers pushing their vehicles forward slowly. “We have been waiting here for two hours now,” said an auto driver. Around 60 to 80 auto rickshaws were lined up, some waiting for over three hours, turning the stretch near Nehru Park into a traffic bottleneck.
“I came from Perungudi for fuel. Near Pachaiyappa’s signal, I ran out of gas. Fellow drivers helped me push the auto till here. Now it looks like I may not even get fuel,” said Jebaraj, who was at the tail end of the queue.
Drivers said the shortage has been building up over the past week. “Earlier, we had to wait for an hour. Now, it’s completely out of stock. No other fuel station has it, and we don’t know what we will do tomorrow,” one of them said. The situation has been worsened by a sharp price increase, with LPG rates rising to Rs 85 per kg from Rs 59.41 per kg. Some private outlets are reportedly charging up to Rs 100 per kg.
Responding to the situation, an official from Indian Oil Corporation said the surge in demand has been unprecedented. “We have four LPG bunks in the city and are trying to meet demand, but it is currently beyond control. The stock that usually lasts 10 days is now getting sold in a single day,” the official said.
“We are refilling daily, but if autos from across the city come to just a few bunks, it becomes difficult to manage,” he added.