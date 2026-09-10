Chennai: Disappointed and angry over fare revision delay, say auto drivers’ unions; plan march to Fort

The decision to take out the march from near the old Chitra Theatre in Egmore to Fort at 3 pm was taken at a meeting of the All Auto Trade Unions Federation, comprising of CITU, AITUC, HMS and AIUTUC, on Tuesday evening after the transport minister said during the Assembly debate on the Department's demands that the government would soon announce the revised fare and details of new meters.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, CPM member T Latha had said around five lakh auto drivers across Tamil Nadu were affected, as meter fares had not been revised for several years, and urged the government to increase the fares immediately.