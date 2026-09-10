Chennai: Disappointed and angry over fare revision delay, say auto drivers’ unions; plan march to Fort

CHENNAI: Pointing out that they have been waiting for 14 years for the revision of autorickshaw fares, drivers’ unions in the city said they would undertake a march to Fort St George on September 19, demanding the State government to immediately increase fares.
The decision to take out the march from near the old Chitra Theatre in Egmore to Fort at 3 pm was taken at a meeting of the All Auto Trade Unions Federation, comprising of CITU, AITUC, HMS and AIUTUC, on Tuesday evening after the transport minister said during the Assembly debate on the Department's demands that the government would soon announce the revised fare and details of new meters.
Raising the issue in the Assembly, CPM member T Latha had said around five lakh auto drivers across Tamil Nadu were affected, as meter fares had not been revised for several years, and urged the government to increase the fares immediately.
Responding to the demand, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the government had already initiated the process for revising the fares, and recalled the various efforts that the department had taken since July.
A tripartite meeting involving senior officials, auto union representatives, and consumer welfare organisations was held on July 9 under his leadership. This was followed by a meeting of representatives of all auto unions on July 24 under the transport and road safety commissioner.
Also, a committee headed by the transport commissioner was constituted on August 5 to finalise the revised fare, and another meeting involving leaders of all auto unions was held on August 27, the minister said. He added that an announcement on the revised meter fare and installation of new meters would be made soon.
The assurance, however, has left auto drivers disappointed and angry, the federation said. S Balasubramanian, coordinator of the federation, said drivers had expected the government to announce the revised fare during the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday.
The federation said governments had changed over the years but there had been no change in the official approach towards the livelihood concerns of auto drivers.