Chennai: DGP office cop held for bid to extort businessman

The arrested policeman was identified as Ravivarman (43) of Kancheepuram district. He was attached to the computer section in the police headquarters.

Police sources said that the head constable visited a plastic trading company in RK Nagar and claimed that he had come to search for contraband based on a tip-off. After searching the premises, the policeman found 10 boxes of gutkha, herbal medication and Rs 3.3 lakh cash.

When the constable demanded money from the establishment owner, Praveen Kumar (44), the latter sought identity proof, which led to an argument. Police reached the scene after a neighbouring shopkeeper alerted them and both Ravivarman and Praveen Kumar were taken to Korukkupet police station for further inquiry.

Probe revealed that Ravivarman acted on the instructions of another businessman who tipped off the cop about the presence of cash at Praveen Kumar's cash chest.