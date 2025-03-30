Chennai: Dental student files harassment complaint against collegemate

CHENNAI: Police have booked a case against a young man based on a complaint from his college-mate, who approached the police after suffering months of harassment.

Both the complainant and the suspect are students of a dental college in the city outskirts, police said. The complainant lives in a rented apartment in Kanathur.

The victim alleged that Faisal (24) had approached her in December last year, seeking to spend time with her at her home. When she refused, he began sending inappropriate and abusive text messages, which has continued till date. Irate over his behaviour, she filed a complaint at the Kanathur police station.

After investigations, they booked Faisal under several sections, including TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) Act, and are investigating.