Chennai delivery worker arrested for molesting woman at home

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old food delivery worker was arrested by Choolaimedu police for entering a house and sexually harassing her while she was asleep. Police identified the accused as Netaji (33), a resident of Saidapet.
The complainant (28) from Manipur is a salesperson in a showroom and lives in a rented house in Choolaimedu. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when she was asleep with the door of her first-floor residence left unlocked.
Police said Netaji, who was delivering food in the locality, noticed the open door, entered the house, sexually molested the woman and fled, police said.
Based on her complaint, Choolaimedu police registered a case and arrested the accused Netaji.