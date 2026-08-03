Chennai delivery man alleges assault at gunpoint, probe on

Priyadharshan tried to leave to avoid escalation with the gang, but the group blocked him and picked a quarrel with him. One of them pulled a gun and pointed it at Priyadharshan's forehead and threatened him. The members of the group then took turns and assaulted Priyadharshan and fled the scene.

The delivery executive sustained head injuries in the attack and was sutured at a private hospital. Based on the victim's complaint, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case.