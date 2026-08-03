Chennai delivery man alleges assault at gunpoint, probe on

CHENNAI: The Valasaravakkam police are probing a complaint from a delivery executive who claimed that he was rounded up by a gang which threatened him at gunpoint and attacked him near Porur on Sunday night.
The victim suffered head injuries in the assault and was admitted to a private hospital. Priyadharshan (24) of Valasaravakkam, the delivery executive, was riding his motorcycle through Karambakkam around 9.30 pm when he was intercepted by five men on motorcycles.
Priyadharshan tried to leave to avoid escalation with the gang, but the group blocked him and picked a quarrel with him. One of them pulled a gun and pointed it at Priyadharshan's forehead and threatened him. The members of the group then took turns and assaulted Priyadharshan and fled the scene.
The delivery executive sustained head injuries in the attack and was sutured at a private hospital. Based on the victim's complaint, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the assault was due to an earlier dispute involving Priyadharshan and other delivery executives last week. The probe revealed that a quarrel had broken out days earlier after a cyclist and a motorcyclist collided. Priyadharshan and some of his colleagues later confronted and assaulted a person involved in that incident, which may have led to Sunday's attack.
The police teams are analysing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and questioning witnesses to identify the suspects and trace the motorcycles used by the assailants.
They are also probing whether the assailants were members of a hired gang, and the type of firearm used in the attack is being ascertained based on the victim's statement.