CHENNAI: An Air India flight to Delhi, which was scheduled to depart with around 180 passengers, was delayed for more than five hours, leading to heated arguments between the fliers and airline staff at the airport late on Thursday night.
The flight, scheduled to depart Chennai at 8 pm, eventually took off at 1.30 am, nearly five-and-a-half hours behind schedule.
As per the daily schedule, the flight from Delhi lands here at 6.30 pm and returns at 8 pm. On Thursday, however, the passengers who arrived at the airport were told that the departure would be delayed, as the incoming flight from Delhi was running late.
When there was no sign of the flight landing even by midnight, the passengers who waited at the airport grew frustrated. Many of them gathered at the Air India counter and engaged in a heated argument with airline staff, demanding to know when the flight from Delhi would arrive and when their flight would take off.
Soon, security personnel intervened and pacified the passengers, informing them that the incoming flight, which was scheduled to arrive at 6.30 pm, had reached Chennai only at 11.50 pm due to operational reasons.
They assured passengers that boarding would begin shortly and the flight would depart soon. Finally, the flight departed for Delhi at 1.30 am on Friday, carrying all 180 passengers.