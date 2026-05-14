Chennai: Delays in subway renovation, SWD works draw public ire

CHENNAI: Residents and motorists across the city have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite long-pending subway renovation, construction and repair of storm water drains (SWD) and road re-laying works, alleging that delays have severely affected daily commuting and pedestrian safety.
The civic body had planned to renovate subways at Gengu Reddy, Nungambakkam, Harrington Road, Korattur and Villivakkam in June 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 14.5 crore. However, the projects have seen little progress.
While beautification work was completed at the Gengu Reddy subway, renovation work has not commenced. The Nungambakkam subway project too remains stalled. Officials attributed the delay to the lack of permission from the traffic wing of the Greater Chennai Police.
The delay has affected more than 1 lakh commuters and motorists using the subways daily. KS Aravind Janakiraman, a regular user of the Nungambakkam subway, said rainwater stagnation during the monsoon had eroded the road surface over time.
“Only minor patchwork has been carried out occasionally. Over the months, the road has fallen into poor shape, increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.
A senior GCC official said repeated requests had been made to the traffic police seeking permission to carry out the works, including during late-night hours. “We’re still waiting for approval,” the official said.
DeMellows Road is unsafe despite completion of SWD works. The road is uneven, filled with gravel and dust. Small stones often cause skidding. Every day we gather loose stones to prevent accidents
A cleanliness worker
Officials had earlier indicated in March that the works would begin during the school summer holidays after traffic police denied immediate approval due to heavy vehicular movement during peak hours. However, the delay in finalising the project reportedly led to three contractors backing out.
Meanwhile, SWD works initiated before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct remain incomplete in several areas including Choolai, Kilpauk, Triplicane, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Old Washermenpet and Sholinganallur. Residents alleged that dug-up roads, narrowed carriageways and incomplete works had worsened traffic congestion and created safety hazards.
CK Ravi, a resident of Chetpet, said SWD work on Ormes Road had been going on at a snail’s pace for more than three months. “A week ago, workers dug up the road near 4th Cross Street and halted work. Residents with cars are struggling to access the street,” he said.
In Royapuram, sewage water has stagnated in an incomplete SWD stretch opposite RSRM Hospital near Arignar Anna Park on Cemetery Road.
In Sholinganallur, Sriranjani, president of the Vibrant Women Welfare Association, alleged that SWD works in Marudham Nagar had been continuing for over a year. “The roads are uneven and this has affected the demand for mini-bus services in the locality,” she said.
SWD works initiated before the elections remain incomplete in Choolai, Kilpauk, Triplicane, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Old Washermenpet and Sholinganallur
Motorists in Choolai also complained that DeMellows Road remained unsafe despite completion of SWD works. “The road is uneven, filled with gravel and dust. Small stones often cause skidding. Every day we gather loose stones to prevent accidents,” said a cleanliness worker.
A senior official in the SWD department said, “Pending projects that had slowed down during the election period will resume now.”
Concurring with him was another GCC official who piped in: “Road relaying and patchwork on bus route roads will begin shortly, while interior road works will be undertaken by zonal offices.”