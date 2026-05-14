Chennai: Delays in subway renovation, SWD works draw public ire

The delay has affected more than 1 lakh commuters and motorists using the subways daily. KS Aravind Janakiraman, a regular user of the Nungambakkam subway, said rainwater stagnation during the monsoon had eroded the road surface over time.

“Only minor patchwork has been carried out occasionally. Over the months, the road has fallen into poor shape, increasing the risk of accidents,” he said.

A senior GCC official said repeated requests had been made to the traffic police seeking permission to carry out the works, including during late-night hours. “We’re still waiting for approval,” the official said.