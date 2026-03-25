Chennai delays, ignores cancer red flags; survey raises alarm

The city-specific findings, based on 203 respondents, show that 57.1% experience irregular bowel movements, yet most do not seek timely medical advice. Experts said the tendency to ignore or self-manage symptoms remained a critical barrier to early diagnosis.

“Symptoms such as blood in stool or persistent bowel changes are often dismissed. Early detection is key, and delays can significantly affect outcomes,” said Dr S Subramanian, senior medical oncologist.