Chennai delays, ignores cancer red flags; survey raises alarm

CHENNAI: The urban population is ignoring key cancer warning signs and delaying medical care, with a new survey flagging a dangerous mix of poor awareness and risky health behaviour. Only 11.7% of residents recognise blood in stool as a warning sign of colorectal cancer, while 83.2% delay consulting a doctor despite changes in bowel habits. Nearly 89.3% rely on self-medication, exposing a pattern of neglect that doctors warn could lead to late-stage detection.
The city-specific findings, based on 203 respondents, show that 57.1% experience irregular bowel movements, yet most do not seek timely medical advice. Experts said the tendency to ignore or self-manage symptoms remained a critical barrier to early diagnosis.
“Symptoms such as blood in stool or persistent bowel changes are often dismissed. Early detection is key, and delays can significantly affect outcomes,” said Dr S Subramanian, senior medical oncologist.
The findings were released as part of a nationwide Lifestyle and Digestive Health Awareness Survey supported by Merck Specialities (P) Ltd, which analysed over 10,000 responses across 14 cities.
Nationally, the trends mirror Chennai’s concerns. More than 80% of respondents self-medicate for digestive issues, while over 65% report irregular bowel habits. Over half consume outside or packaged food frequently, and nearly 55% do not exercise regularly. Crucially, over 80% are unaware that blood in stool can signal colorectal cancer.
“Younger individuals are reporting symptoms but attributing them to lifestyle factors, which delays diagnosis,” said Dr Anita Ramesh, consultant oncologist.
Doctors also pointed to lifestyle risks such as processed food consumption, sedentary routines, tobacco use and obesity. “Awareness remains extremely low. Early recognition of symptoms and timely screening are essential to improve outcomes,” said Dr S Rajasundaram.