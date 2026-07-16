Chennai: Delay in road construction disrupts daily life of Pananchalai Street residents

The poor condition of the road has affected the daily commute of residents, including school and college students and office-goers.

Residents said that the road was damaged two years ago when it was dug up for the construction of a storm water drain. Officials had assured that a tar road would be laid after the drainage work was completed. However, despite after a long period, road restoration work has not begun.

Ahead of the elections, only gravel was laid on the road as part of the road work. During the election campaign period, M-Sand was spread over the gravel for a stretch of around 200 metres. However, even after the elections, no further action has been taken to lay the road, residents alleged.