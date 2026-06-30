Chennai: Delay in gunny bag disposal chokes storage at ration shops

The issue pertains to the Washermanpet cooperative ration shop (shop number 02BF031NC), where empty gunny bags have remained piled up since June 2025 after no MSTC tender was floated for their disposal. According to the complaint, the accumulation has spilled over to several fair price shops, leaving little room for storing essential supplies and disrupting routine operations.

Civic activist Ramesh Ramadoss alleged that despite instructions issued by the Senior Regional Manager (North) during an inspection in April 2025 to hand over 60,000 gunny bags to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, where they were to be procured at Rs 26 a bag, the direction was not implemented. He claimed that more than one lakh gunny bags now remain undisposed of, resulting in avoidable revenue loss to the cooperative sector. He also sought an inquiry into allegations of negligence against PDS in-charge R D Bharathi and alleged that illegal gratification was being demanded from scrap dealers through digital payments.