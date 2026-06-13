Chennai: Death of migratory birds, fish in Perumbakkam lake triggers environmental concerns

CHENNAI: The sudden death of dozens of migratory birds and fish in a lake near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district has raised concerns among residents and bird enthusiasts, who have urged authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.
Villagers have called for an inquiry by the Forest Department and Public Works Department amid suspicions that the lake may have been contaminated. They have also urged the authorities to undertake comprehensive measures to clean and restore the contaminated lake water.
A large number of migratory birds, including several rare species, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Perumbakkam Lake near Acharapakkam and Vedanthangal in Chengalpattu district, triggering fears of environmental contamination and public health risks.
The lake, located in Acharapakkam block, is a seasonal habitat for several species of migratory birds that arrive from abroad, particularly from parts of Europe. Every year, from November to June, the waterbody attracts a variety of birds, including Spot billed Ducks, Northern Pintails and Asian Openbills, many of which use the lake as a feeding ground.
As the lake is located close to the Vedanthangal bird habitat region, it has traditionally supported a rich diversity of water dependent bird species. Local residents and bird watchers have often intervened to prevent poaching attempts by hunters targeting the birds for meat.
However, villagers were shocked to find numerous dead birds were found floating in the lake. Several Spot billed Ducks and other migratory birds were among those reported dead. In addition, a large number of fish were also found floating dead in the water.
The incident has led to a strong foul smell emanating from the lake, causing concern among nearby residents. Villagers say the decomposing birds and fish have created unhygienic conditions and pose a potential public health threat.
Residents have demanded an immediate investigation by officials to determine the exact cause of the bird and fish deaths. They said that a detailed inquiry is necessary not only to protect wildlife but also to prevent potential risks to public health and livestock in the surrounding villages.
Officials said that that only a postmortem report will throw light on the reason for the mysterious death of birds.