Chennai: Death of migratory birds, fish in Perumbakkam lake triggers environmental concerns

Villagers have called for an inquiry by the Forest Department and Public Works Department amid suspicions that the lake may have been contaminated. They have also urged the authorities to undertake comprehensive measures to clean and restore the contaminated lake water.

A large number of migratory birds, including several rare species, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Perumbakkam Lake near Acharapakkam and Vedanthangal in Chengalpattu district, triggering fears of environmental contamination and public health risks.

The lake, located in Acharapakkam block, is a seasonal habitat for several species of migratory birds that arrive from abroad, particularly from parts of Europe. Every year, from November to June, the waterbody attracts a variety of birds, including Spot billed Ducks, Northern Pintails and Asian Openbills, many of which use the lake as a feeding ground.

As the lake is located close to the Vedanthangal bird habitat region, it has traditionally supported a rich diversity of water dependent bird species. Local residents and bird watchers have often intervened to prevent poaching attempts by hunters targeting the birds for meat.