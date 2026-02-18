Chennai: Deadline to add child’s name in birth certificate extended till Sept 26, 2026

According to a press release issued by the Corporation, birth registration is the first right of a child and the birth certificate serves as proof of legal citizenship. Under the Birth and Death Registration Act and its Amendment Act, births must be registered within 21 days and a certificate is issued free of cost. However, the certificate is considered complete only when the child’s name is entered.

If a birth has been registered without mentioning the child’s name, parents or guardians can add the name without any fee within 12 months from the date of registration by submitting a written undertaking to the concerned Registrar of Births and Deaths. After 12 months, the name can be included within 15 years on payment of the prescribed late fee.