Chennai: Deadline to add child’s name in birth certificate extended till Sept 26, 2026

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that the deadline to add a child’s name to a birth certificate has been extended till September 26, 2026, following an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government.
According to a press release issued by the Corporation, birth registration is the first right of a child and the birth certificate serves as proof of legal citizenship. Under the Birth and Death Registration Act and its Amendment Act, births must be registered within 21 days and a certificate is issued free of cost. However, the certificate is considered complete only when the child’s name is entered.
If a birth has been registered without mentioning the child’s name, parents or guardians can add the name without any fee within 12 months from the date of registration by submitting a written undertaking to the concerned Registrar of Births and Deaths. After 12 months, the name can be included within 15 years on payment of the prescribed late fee.
The government has now provided a special window till September 26, 2026, for cases where the child’s name has not been added even after the 15-year period, in order to reduce inconvenience to the public.
Applicants may approach the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Birth and Death Registration Office or the respective Zonal Offices (Zones 1 to 15) with documents including a copy of the birth certificate, school or college certificate, Aadhaar card copy, voter ID card copy and ration card copy.
The Corporation Commissioner has urged the public to make use of this opportunity before the deadline.