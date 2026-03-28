Chennai: Day after professor arrest, 4 more Anna University students come forward

CHENNAI: As Anna University professor Gnanavel Basu, accused of sexually harassing a student, was sent to judicial custody on Saturday, four more students came forward, accusing him of harassment, said the police team investigating the case.
"They have not lodged separate complaints, but shared their experience with the probe team on Saturday", sources said.
Gnanavel was arrested on Friday after a final-year undergraduate student lodged a complaint with the office of the police commissioner.
In her statement, the student alleged that the professor harassed her for over three years, discussing personal matters in person and over the phone.
The Abiramapuram All-Women Police Station conducted an investigation leading to his arrest.
The student who had filed the initial complaint had also alleged that Gnanavel had harassed other women students, but many were afraid to come forward.
The police had tracked down Gnanavel to a relative’s house in Valliyoor near Tirunelveli and brought him to Chennai for questioning.
Authorities said the professor’s mobile phone is being examined by cybercrime personnel to recover deleted videos, audio files, and photographs.