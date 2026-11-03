Chennai data centre capacity to rise seven-fold to 2.3 GW by 2032

Prasath Sivakaminathan, Convenor of the Chennai Data Centre Summit 2026, said the sector's revenue was expected to grow from the current USD 2 billion to over USD 10 billion. He was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the summit organised by the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), Chennai Chapter, in Chennai on Saturday.

He said Chennai and Mumbai had significant growth potential as India's data centre capacity was projected to increase seven-fold to 12 GW. Chennai already has established data centres in Ambattur and Siruseri, while new facilities are expected in Kancheepuram and along the east coast, including Thoothukudi, Thanjavur and Cuddalore.