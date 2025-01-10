Chennai Dastkar Bazaar: A cultural extravaganza showcasing India's rich heritage and traditional crafts

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year when artisans from across India come together in Chennai for a heritage and cultural extravaganza. As we step into the Chennai Dastkar Bazaar, we hear conversations in various languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and others.

Over 100 artisans from 18 Indian states showcase their works at this nine-day event, shedding light on the regional excellence and rich diversity of the country. DT Next spoke to artisans from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Mirzapur, and Odisha about their Tribal Mughal art, hand-painted lamps, jute and cotton carpets, and Pattachitra paintings, respectively.

Established in 1981, Dastkar is an NGO focused on uplifting traditional crafts and artisans by bridging the gap between rural artisans and contemporary urban consumers.

Hand painted lamps from Andhra Pradesh

People from a different country enthusiastically strolling the bazaar

Adding to the vibrancy of Chennai, this bazaar highlights many traditional and endangered art forms like Pattachitra, Pichwai, Kalighat, and Madhubani paintings. The artisans also demonstrate their work, which engages and excites the customers.

Alongside traditional crafts, there are many stalls displaying contemporary products like healing instruments and more. A major highlight of the event is the cultural performance by dancers performing Jharkhand’s traditional dance form, Chhau — a vibrant masked dance blending martial arts, storytelling, and folk traditions. For food lovers, there are stalls offering authentic Rajasthani, Delhi, and Gujarati dishes.

Pattachitra on fibre glass dolls

Pattachitra painting

Animal lovers will appreciate that the venue is pet-friendly and spacious enough to bring in your pets. Not just in the works displayed, we also see customers from various nationalities curiously exploring each stall and delving deep into India’s traditions.

Jute and cotton carpets all the way from Mirzapur

—The Dastkar Bazaar is open until January 12 at YMCA Boys Town, Kottivakkam.