Chennai: Damaged roads in Iyyappanthangal leave residents struggling for over six months

The pipeline project is being implemented to supply drinking water from Chembarambakkam Lake to Moulivakkam, Paraniputhur, Chinnakulathancheri and EVP Park Avenue. Four major water storage tanks are also being constructed as part of the project.

Residents lamented that roads dug up for laying the pipelines had not been restored, leaving potholes at several places. “During rains, water accumulates in the potholes, making it difficult for everyone, including pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, to navigate the roads. A large number of people use RR Nagar 6th Street every day. Authorities should complete the pending works and restore the road at the earliest,” said Rajasekar, a resident.