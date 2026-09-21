Chennai: Damaged roads in Iyyappanthangal leave residents struggling for over six months

CHENNAI: For more than 6 months, roads in RR Nagar, Iyyappanthangal, have remained in a damaged condition, due to the ongoing Metro Water pipeline works, with 6th Street among the worst-affected stretches.
The pipeline project is being implemented to supply drinking water from Chembarambakkam Lake to Moulivakkam, Paraniputhur, Chinnakulathancheri and EVP Park Avenue. Four major water storage tanks are also being constructed as part of the project.
Residents lamented that roads dug up for laying the pipelines had not been restored, leaving potholes at several places. “During rains, water accumulates in the potholes, making it difficult for everyone, including pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, to navigate the roads. A large number of people use RR Nagar 6th Street every day. Authorities should complete the pending works and restore the road at the earliest,” said Rajasekar, a resident.
Another resident, Priya, said the entire road was filled with potholes and vehicles splashed stagnant water on pedestrians. “During rainy days, it becomes more difficult to identify the potholes as they remain covered with water. School students, elderly people and two-wheeler riders are particularly affected,” she fumed.
A Metro Water official told DT Next that around 70% of the drinking water pipeline works in Iyyappanthangal had been completed and the remaining 30% was in progress. “Water storage tanks are being constructed at 4 locations. Work on the tanks at 3 locations has been completed, while construction at EVP Park Avenue is scheduled to begin next week,” the official added. “The project will take another 3-4 months to be completed. After that, it would be handed over to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).”