Chennai: Damaged overhead tank at Sathyamoorthy Park faces threat of collapse

As the tank is situated within the park, members of the public, including children and senior citizens, fear for their safety.

The overhead water tank is located at the centre of the Urban Primary Health Centre, Sathyamoorthy Park in Sathyamoorthy Nagar. The structure is no longer in use and has been left without proper maintenance. As a result, several of its concrete pillars have deteriorated, with pieces of concrete falling from the structure.