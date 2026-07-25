Chennai: Damaged overhead tank at Sathyamoorthy Park faces threat of collapse

CHENNAI: A damaged overhead water tank located inside Sathyamoorthy Park in Sathyamoorthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi, has become a safety concern. Several concrete support pillars have developed cracks, with chunks of concrete peeling off and falling.
As the tank is situated within the park, members of the public, including children and senior citizens, fear for their safety.
The overhead water tank is located at the centre of the Urban Primary Health Centre, Sathyamoorthy Park in Sathyamoorthy Nagar. The structure is no longer in use and has been left without proper maintenance. As a result, several of its concrete pillars have deteriorated, with pieces of concrete falling from the structure.
The park is frequented every morning and evening by women, children, senior citizens and youngsters residing in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) housing colony. Residents say the nearly 40-year-old tank, which has remained unused for decades, is deteriorating further and fear that it could collapse at any time.
Prabhakar, a resident, said, “Some people who visit the park sleep under the overhead water tank. About a month ago, a portion of concrete from one of the tank support pillars fell and caused minor injuries to a person. Also, the water pipes connected to the tank are completely damaged and are leaning against the pillars. If they collapse, they could lead to a serious accident.”
N Umapathi of the Slum Children’s Sports Talent Education Development Society, said, “The overhead water tank was constructed around 40 years ago. However, not even once has water been supplied from this tank since it was built. At one time, the structure served as a landmark for the locality.”
According to GCC officials, a letter seeking clarification was sent to the Metro Water officials a month ago on whether the overhead water tank should be demolished or brought back into use. They said further action will be taken only after receiving a response from Metro Water.