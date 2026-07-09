Chennai: Damaged MMDA Petrol Bunk bus shelter on Razzak Garden Main Road leaves commuters exposed

CHENNAI: The MMDA Petrol Bunk bus stop on Razzak Garden Main Road in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam, has remained in a damaged condition for over a month, leaving commuters without adequate shelter and raising safety concerns.
The bus stop serves commuters travelling on MTC routes 15G and 46A between Koyambedu and Island Grounds and is an important boarding point for residents of MMDA Colony and surrounding neighbourhoods.
It was dismantled when works on storm water drains began over a month ago. After the civic work was completed, residents fumed that the shelter was reinstalled in a damaged condition, with a missing roof and improper seating. “The light at the bus stop has remained non-functional, with the electrical connection wire left disconnected, making the area unsafe after dark,” said a resident.
Adding to the concern, work to construct a silt catch pit is underway next to the shelter. A trench has been dug close to the bus stop, prompting fears that pedestrians and commuters could accidentally fall into it, particularly at night.
Ramesh, a resident, said, “Passengers are forced to wait under the scorching sun as the shelter no longer has a roof. Without a light, lack of safety is an issue, as the disconnected electrical wire remains unattended. With the monsoon approaching, commuters will have no protection when it rains.”
He also pointed out that the newly installed seats were unusually high, making them difficult to use, especially for senior citizens and women. As a result, passengers stand on the roadside while waiting for buses.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next, “The damage to the bus shelter was brought to the attention of the BRR Department, which will carry out the necessary repairs. The work for the silt catch pit will be completed within the next two days.”