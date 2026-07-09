Chennai: Damaged MMDA Petrol Bunk bus shelter on Razzak Garden Main Road leaves commuters exposed

The bus stop serves commuters travelling on MTC routes 15G and 46A between Koyambedu and Island Grounds and is an important boarding point for residents of MMDA Colony and surrounding neighbourhoods.

It was dismantled when works on storm water drains began over a month ago. After the civic work was completed, residents fumed that the shelter was reinstalled in a damaged condition, with a missing roof and improper seating. “The light at the bus stop has remained non-functional, with the electrical connection wire left disconnected, making the area unsafe after dark,” said a resident.

Adding to the concern, work to construct a silt catch pit is underway next to the shelter. A trench has been dug close to the bus stop, prompting fears that pedestrians and commuters could accidentally fall into it, particularly at night.