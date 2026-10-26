Chennai: Damaged bus shelter roofs in OMR leave commuters at nature’s mercy

The shelters, located on both carriageways between Madhya Kailash and Semmencheri, cater to a large number of passengers daily.

However, broken roofs and gaping holes allow rainwater to seep in, forcing commuters to wait for buses with umbrellas even under the shelters. “Rainwater enters through the damaged roof, making it difficult to stand inside and wait for a bus,” said Magesh Kumar, a commuter at Kandanchavadi.

Dilip, who uses the Thoraipakkam shelter, said that the damaged roofs offered little protection from either rain or the scorching sun. He also warned that strong winds could worsen the damage.