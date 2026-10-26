Chennai: Damaged bus shelter roofs in OMR leave commuters at nature’s mercy

CHENNAI: Commuters using bus shelters at Kandanchavadi, Jain College, Thoraipakkam, Perungudi and IGP along Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) are struggling to stay dry in the rains as damaged roofs leave several shelters exposed to the weather.
The shelters, located on both carriageways between Madhya Kailash and Semmencheri, cater to a large number of passengers daily.
However, broken roofs and gaping holes allow rainwater to seep in, forcing commuters to wait for buses with umbrellas even under the shelters. “Rainwater enters through the damaged roof, making it difficult to stand inside and wait for a bus,” said Magesh Kumar, a commuter at Kandanchavadi.
Dilip, who uses the Thoraipakkam shelter, said that the damaged roofs offered little protection from either rain or the scorching sun. He also warned that strong winds could worsen the damage.
“Children and senior citizens are among those affected,” said Suresh, a commuter at Perungudi. “Some shelters were relocated during redevelopment but their roofs were not properly reinstalled, resulting in early damage.”
A senior official at the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) told DT Next that some shelters were relocated during Metro Rail works, during which their roofs were damaged. “We’ll undertake temporary roof repairing works. After Metro Rail works are completed, we’ll set up new bus shelters,” the official said.