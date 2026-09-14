Chennai: Daily wager stabbed to death in drunken spat

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old daily wage labourer was hacked to death following a drunken argument in Madhavaram on Saturday night. Police have arrested a 27-year-old van driver, Yesupatham alias Vicky, in connection with the murder
The deceased was Hari of Ganesh Nagar. Hari was walking near a playground on Saturday evening when he accidentally brushed against Vicky, causing him to drop his phone.
This became an argument, and they eventually dispersed. Later, Hari returned with a knife and slashed Vicky, who managed to flee and returned later.
Both engaged in a fistfight, during which Vicky picked up a brick and threw it at Hari's face, snatched the knife and attacked him repeatedly.
Hari suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police sent Hari's body to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.