Chennai: Cylinder blast death toll climbs to 5 as 3 workers succumb

The incident happened last Wednesday (February 25). Seven people, including the owner of the goldsmith unit, suffered severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded while melting gold at the workshop on Singanna Naicken Street in Sowcarpet.

A day later, the owner of the unit, Suman Bhag alias Biswajit (32), succumbed to the burns, and another worker, Srimanta (48), died on Sunday night at the hospital.