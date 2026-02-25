Chennai: Cylinder blast at Sowcarpet jewellery shop injures seven

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a commercial building, police sources said. Residents in the area heard the loud blast and alerted the authorities.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and personnel rescued the injured after bringing the fire under control.

The injured were identified as shop owner Suman Paul of Vyasarpadi and six employees identified as Rakesh , Aravind, Simant, Suraj, Jantho, and Anandu. All seven were initially treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital before being shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.