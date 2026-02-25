Chennai: Cylinder blast at Sowcarpet jewellery shop injures seven

CHENNAI: Seven people, including the owner of a jewellery shop, suffered severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded while melting gold at a workshop on Singanna Naicken Street in Sowcarpet on Wednesday night.
The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a commercial building, police sources said. Residents in the area heard the loud blast and alerted the authorities.
Fire tenders rushed to the scene and personnel rescued the injured after bringing the fire under control.
The injured were identified as shop owner Suman Paul of Vyasarpadi and six employees identified as Rakesh , Aravind, Simant, Suraj, Jantho, and Anandu. All seven were initially treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital before being shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Suman has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries while others sustained 20 % burns.
All the injured workers are from Kolkata. Elephant Gate Police are investigating.