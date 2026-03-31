Chennai: Customs officials seize Rs 35 lakh in USD, INR from Madurai duo

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 35 lakh, including Indian currency and US dollars, from two passengers who arrived from Madurai.
Following the model code of conduct, a special surveillance team led by a Joint Commissioner of Customs has been conducting intensive checks in both international and domestic terminals of the city airport. The Customs Air Intelligence officers kept a close watch on passengers who arrived from Madurai.
Unaccounted cash seized during inspection
When two men attempted to collect their luggage and leave the airport in a hurry, the officials intercepted them. The duo claimed that domestic passengers need not appear for Customs check, but officials clarified that they have the authority to inspect any flyer under suspicion.
Upon searching their belongings, officers discovered large bundles of Indian currency and US dollars concealed in secret compartments. The passengers were taken to the Customs office. There, the officials found USD equivalent to approximately Rs 33.5 lakh and Indian currency amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh, taking the total to Rs 35 lakh.
Questions raised over source of cash
Inquiries revealed that the money was unaccounted for and lacked proper documentation. The amount was seized under relevant provisions of the Customs laws and the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct. Officials are now investigating the purpose of the cash transfer, including whether it was intended for delivery to any individual or linked to political activities.
The Customs department has also informed the Election Commission of India and the Chengalpattu District Collector about the seizure.