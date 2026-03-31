Chennai: Customs officials seize Rs 35 lakh in USD, INR from Madurai duo

Unaccounted cash seized during inspection

When two men attempted to collect their luggage and leave the airport in a hurry, the officials intercepted them. The duo claimed that domestic passengers need not appear for Customs check, but officials clarified that they have the authority to inspect any flyer under suspicion.

Upon searching their belongings, officers discovered large bundles of Indian currency and US dollars concealed in secret compartments. The passengers were taken to the Customs office. There, the officials found USD equivalent to approximately Rs 33.5 lakh and Indian currency amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh, taking the total to Rs 35 lakh.