Chennai CSIR Solution: Drive across city’s bridges to soon be jerk-free

CHENNAI: A new technology developed by scientists at the CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre in Chennai is set to eliminate the usual noise and jerks experienced by motorists while driving on overbridges.
The innovation enables the construction of bridges without conventional iron road joints, ensuring smoother travel and reduced maintenance costs.
The technology has been developed using cement composites, a specially designed cement-based material that removes the need for traditional expansion joints.
Bridges are typically built with expansion joints, which are small gaps fitted with metal components to allow the concrete structure to expand due to temperature changes. When vehicles pass over these joints, motorists often experience a slight jolt accompanied by noise.
Apart from affecting driving comfort, these expansion joints pose long-term maintenance challenges. Over time, debris and dirt accumulate in the gaps, affecting their functionality.
During the monsoon, water can seep through these joints and reach the bridge structure, weakening pillars and reducing structural durability.
While a bridge generally has a lifespan of around 100 years, expansion joints last only about 25 years and require periodic replacement, significantly increasing maintenance costs.
To address these issues, the CSIR has developed a jointless bridge deck system using Engineered Cement Composite. This specially formulated material offers high tensile strength, enhanced flexibility, and superior crack control properties.
The new system prevents problems such as debris accumulation, water seepage, and thermal damage associated with conventional joints. It reduces both construction and maintenance costs while improving the durability of bridge structures.
The absence of expansion joints provides a smoother driving experience by minimising vibrations and vehicle wear. Reduced vibration also improves fuel efficiency by lowering energy loss during travel.
The technology can be used in both new bridge construction and the rehabilitation of existing structures. It is designed to be cost-effective, low-maintenance, and easy to repair using the same material.
Speaking to DT Next, CSIR director N Anandhavalli said that laboratory-level testing has been completed and the technology would be a game changer once it is implemented at the industrial level. She added that the patent filing process is in its final stages.
The technology has already been shared with agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India and other road transport authorities.
Such innovations could play a crucial role in supporting India’s rapidly expanding road infrastructure network, particularly amid increasing investments in highway projects.
The technology is also expected to reduce traffic disruptions caused by frequent repair works and enhance overall efficiency in bridge maintenance.
If successfully adopted, the system could position India as a leader in advanced bridge engineering solutions while offering a model for other countries facing similar infrastructure challenges.