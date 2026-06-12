Chennai crosses record 5,000 MW power demand amid outages

The new high of 5,014 MW was registered around 10.30 pm on June 10, bettering the previous high of 4,852 MW recorded on May 22, this year. In 2025, the city recorded peak demand of 4,663 MW on May 14.



However, the unprecedented load on the distribution network led to localised outages at around 10 to 12 locations, particularly in rapidly growing suburban pockets and older parts of the city where infrastructure was under strain.



According to the TNPDCL, one or two distribution transformers in a few expansion areas were temporarily switched off for 20 to 30 minutes following advice from the control centre to ensure feeder load stability at substations. Supply was restored after the brief interruptions.



Minister for Energy Resources R Nirmalkumar monitored the situation from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board headquarters until 2 am on Thursday. Officials said he oversaw operations at Minnagam, the Chennai control centre and the State load dispatch and distribution centres, issuing directions based on real-time reports and consumer complaints.



Among the major glitches rectified during the night were a 500 KVA ring main unit fault and a low-tension cable fault in the Thousand Lights-Jones Road area, as well as a 33 kV cable fault in Medavakkam.