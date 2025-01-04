Chennai court sentences interstate ganja peddlers to 12 years jail term

CHENNAI: Three persons arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in July 2021 with 327 kg of ganja were awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment by a special NDPS court in Chennai.

According to a release from NCB, the agency arrested the three on 17 July 2021 with 327.87 kg of ganja in Uthukottai. The three Shankar, Sreenath and Sebastian alias Michael Ratan were arrested and the NCB had seized the contraband along with the truck used by them to transport ganja.

The Gang was involved in inter-state trafficking of huge quantity of ganja from Andhra Pradesh for supplying in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The gang operated in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The special NDPS Court at Chennai (I Addl.Spl.Court under NDPS Act, Chennai)

has pronounced judgment in this NCB Chennai Case and has convicted all the involved persons for offence u/s 8(c) r/w 29, 8(c) r/w 20(b)(ii)(c), 8(c) r/w 28 of NDPS Act 1985.

All the involved persons have been awarded punishment of Rigorous Imprisonment for

period of 12 years and total fine of Rs 3 Lakhs.

In 2024, NCB Chennai had obtained conviction in 7 cases out of 8 cases for which judgments were delivered, said a press note from P Aravindhan , additional director , NCB, Chennai zone.