Chennai court grants bail to YouTuber Maridhas

MADURAI: Popular YouTuber Maridhas, who the Chennai Cyber Crime Police arrested in connection with videos allegedly targeting the Tamil Nadu government and its ministers, was released on bail by a court in Chennai.
Maridhas was produced before a magistrate at Saidapet after being taken to Chennai following his arrest from his residence in Madurai on Sunday. The judge granted him bail on a personal bond and directed him to execute a bond for Rs 10,000.
The court also ordered Maridhas to appear before the investigating officer and sign regularly for one week.
According to police, Maridhas had uploaded videos criticising the government led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and Chief Minister Vijay, as well as certain ministers. He had also posted comments about Industries Minister Keerthana along with her photograph, which police alleged were controversial in nature.
Based on the videos, Chennai Cyber Crime Police registered a case against Maridhas under various sections, alleging that the content was detrimental to the reputation of the Tamil Nadu government.
Further investigation is under way.