Chennai court gives 5 year jail term to man-woman duo for having ganja

CHENNAI: Two persons including a woman were sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a special court here after they were found in possession of 1.3 kg of ganja meant for distribution.

The convicts, C Jeyakumar (30) and K Deepika (31) were arrested by the Kannagi Nagar police on August 23, 2021. According to the prosecution, they were caught near Ezhil Nagar by a special team based on a tip-off.

The defence counsel for the accused submitted various arguments aiming to find chinks in the prosecution’s case, but after perusing the submissions from both sides, Principal special judge, C Thirumagal held that the prosecution has proved its case and held the accused guilty and noted that the seized amount is of intermediate quantity and causes deadly impact to society.

The special court sentenced Jeyakumar and Deepika to five years of imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 75,000 each.