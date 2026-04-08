Chennai court acquits VHP leader RBVS Manian in case over remarks on Ambedkar, Thiruvalluvar

The complaint arose from a speech Manian delivered on September 11, 2023, at a public meeting held in T Nagar, allegedly with an intention to tarnish the image of Dr BR Ambedkar. He was also accused of making insulting remarks against members of the SC/ST communities.

Based on the complaint lodged by Selvam, a VCK functionary, the Mambalam police registered a case against Manian under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code for offences, including causing disturbance to public tranquility and creating hatred between two groups.