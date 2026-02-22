Chennai: Courier firm employee stages drama to seize 1.5kg gold as GST official, held with accomplice

V Ravalsingh (30) runs a private courier firm in Sowcarpet. On February 6, he instructed Govaram, his employee, and Jitender Kumar, an employee of another courier firm in the same building, to collect specific parcels containing around 1.5 kg of gold from the city airport's cargo terminal.

The duo did not return for a long time, and their phones were switched off.

Later in the day, Govaram called his employer from a phone borrowed from an autorickshaw driver and had told him that the gold and the phones were seized by the GST officials near the Kathipara flyover.