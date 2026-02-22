Chennai: Courier firm employee stages drama to seize 1.5kg gold as GST official, held with accomplice

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons, including the employee of a courier firm who staged a "seizure by GST officials" drama by arranging for his accomplices from Rajasthan to pose as GST officers and seize a parcel containing 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 2.25 crore he was ferrying back to the courier firm so that his employer would not suspect him.
V Ravalsingh (30) runs a private courier firm in Sowcarpet. On February 6, he instructed Govaram, his employee, and Jitender Kumar, an employee of another courier firm in the same building, to collect specific parcels containing around 1.5 kg of gold from the city airport's cargo terminal.
The duo did not return for a long time, and their phones were switched off.
Later in the day, Govaram called his employer from a phone borrowed from an autorickshaw driver and had told him that the gold and the phones were seized by the GST officials near the Kathipara flyover.
They elaborated that the GST officials from Chengalpattu had forced the duo to board an autorickshaw before dropping them near Perungalathur and fleeing the scene with the gold jewellery.
The Guindy police investigated based on a complaint from Ravalsingh. The probe revealed that the seizure was staged by Jitender, who knew about the gold parcels beforehand. Govaram was not aware of the conspiracy and thought they were GST officials in reality.
"Jitender arranged for men to come from his native town in Rajasthan and orchestrated the robbery. The other suspects escaped to Rajasthan," the police said.
A special team nabbed Jitender Kumar (31), a native of Sirohi district, Rajasthan, and his associate Dhanraj Sharma (30) from Sikar district, Rajasthan. Both accused were brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.