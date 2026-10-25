Chennai: Couple found dead in locked home

Their deaths came to light after Malathi’s mother failed to establish phone contact with her daughter for over 48 hours. Concerned, she requested her son to visit the house.
When he arrived at their residence, he noticed a foul odour from the locked premises. On peering through a window, he noticed the couple lying motionless and immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot, opened the entrance in the presence of witnesses, and found both individuals dead.
The bodies were later moved to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Investigators said they have recovered a handwritten note written by the woman, which refers to prolonged domestic stress. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the note and examining financial and personal circumstances.
Korattur police have registered a case and are continuing enquiries. Police also found that the couple had no children and suspected whether it was a cause of distress. Further investigations are underway.