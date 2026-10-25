Chennai: Couple found dead in locked home

Their deaths came to light after Malathi’s mother failed to establish phone contact with her daughter for over 48 hours. Concerned, she requested her son to visit the house.

When he arrived at their residence, he noticed a foul odour from the locked premises. On peering through a window, he noticed the couple lying motionless and immediately informed the police. A police team reached the spot, opened the entrance in the presence of witnesses, and found both individuals dead.