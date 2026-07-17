Chennai: Counterfeit currency seized at Triplicane, Ramapuram

The police acted based on a tip-off and searched a lodge in Triplicane on Wednesday. On searching the room, the police recovered counterfeit currency in the denomination of Rs 500. Police also seized genuine Indian currency worth Rs 11 lakh and 25,000 Euros ( Rs 27.59 lakh) and two mobile phones from the room after which police arrested the accused, Shafeeq Rahman (37).

The police sources said that along with Shafeeq Rahman, a Malaysian national is involved in the printing and distribution of counterfeit currency. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the source of the counterfeit notes.