Chennai: Councillors object to curbs on Rs 30 lakh ward fund

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s release of Rs 60.60 crore as the first instalment of the Ward Development Fund for 2026-27 triggered a fresh row at the council meeting on Friday, with councillors objecting to restrictions that largely confine the Rs 30 lakh allocated to each ward to monsoon and flood-prevention works.
The funds were released a day before the council meeting, nearly five months into the financial year and following sustained protests by councillors across parties. The allocation covers all 200 wards.
DMK councillor C Velu questioned the rationale for imposing conditions on the use of the fund. “We’re the elected representatives of the people; we’re the rulers. The people are our masters, and officials are employees,” he said. “Why are officials setting boundaries and deciding how our Rs 30 lakh fund must be spent?”
He said that the September 24 circular issued by GCC commissioner GS Sameeran was significantly different from the ones issued in the previous years, as it restricted the fund to monsoon and flood-mitigation measures. He questioned why councillors could not use the money for other pending works from the previous financial year.
Sameeran said, “The directive is aimed at ensuring urgent monsoon preparedness. Councillors are given a list of flood-prone locations and can identify priority works in their wards. Storm water drain works can be taken up, while construction of new buildings is not being permitted for now.”
The circular permits road improvements, laying huge pipes, installing sumps and pumps in severely waterlogged areas, procuring or hiring electric motor pumps and emergency boats, and constructing retaining walls along overflowing storm drains. Renovation of relief camps and cluster kitchens, linking missing SWD stretches, installing silt catch pits, improving subways and putting up CCTV cameras at flood-prone and public locations are also allowed.
Councillors, however, demanded that the circular be withdrawn, cancelled or amended to restore flexibility in using the ward fund. Some warned that they would reject the allocation if their demand was not accepted.
The circular also requires zonal officers to obtain recommendation letters from councillors and approval from the respective Regional Deputy Commissioners before taking up priority works. All works have to comply with Finance Department guidelines and the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, and Rules, 2000.
Mayor R Priya said that the Rs 30 lakh was released after councillors’ protests and efforts by the Commissioner, but acknowledged that the amount was insufficient. “I will take up the issue with the State government,” she added, and assured councillors that the Commissioner would issue a revised circular within two days.