Chennai: Councillors object to curbs on Rs 30 lakh ward fund

The funds were released a day before the council meeting, nearly five months into the financial year and following sustained protests by councillors across parties. The allocation covers all 200 wards.

DMK councillor C Velu questioned the rationale for imposing conditions on the use of the fund. “We’re the elected representatives of the people; we’re the rulers. The people are our masters, and officials are employees,” he said. “Why are officials setting boundaries and deciding how our Rs 30 lakh fund must be spent?”

He said that the September 24 circular issued by GCC commissioner GS Sameeran was significantly different from the ones issued in the previous years, as it restricted the fund to monsoon and flood-mitigation measures. He questioned why councillors could not use the money for other pending works from the previous financial year.