Chennai Corporation's special camp to pay property tax from July 3

According to a GCC press release, the camps will be set up across all of its zonal and ward offices from 8 am to 6 pm for easy payment of property tax. The civic body highlighted that property tax serves as its primary source of revenue.



"This income is crucial for funding and maintaining essential civic infrastructure and public services in Chennai, including waste management, street lighting, parks, road maintenance, public health initiatives, and disease prevention programs," it read.



The Corporation urges property owners to utilise this opportunity to clear their pending dues promptly. By paying on time, residents can avoid legal actions or penalties.