Chennai Corporation's shade nets to give respite for motorists across city

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be providing much-needed respite to city motorists waiting at major traffic signals and junctions this year too.
To offer refuge from the sweltering heat, the GCC plans to install shades at 40 prominent locations across the city. Based on the requirements, the number will be increased in the near future.
An official in the Chennai Corporation said, "To protect the public from the rising heat while they wait at major traffic signals, workers from the city Corporation have started installing shade nets within city limits."
The shade nets will be installed in places such as North Usman Road, Binny Road Junction, Adyar Junction, EVR Periyar Salai opposite to Ripon Building, Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue, Ennore High Road, Moolakadai Junction, Basin Bridge, Chettry Road, EVR Salai - EVK Sampath Salai junction and Rajai Shelters.
Ramesh Ramadoss, a resident and activist in Old Washermenpet, said, "We welcome the GCC plan to install the shades. In the past two years, the Chennai corporation has been installing, but at the same time, the torn nets should be replaced."
The width of the shade shelters will differ from location to location, which will cover the width of the carriageway. "The average length of the shade nets will be 20-30 feet, and at some long signals, the length may increase to 40 feet and above. The installation works have started and will be completed in the next few days," said an official in the Chennai corporation.