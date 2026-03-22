Chennai Corporation's QR code feedback system either vanished or defective, public demands repair

Launched two years ago with much fanfare, the Corporation installed QR codes at over 1,000 locations, including Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC), Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC), and parks. The system was designed to enable residents and patients to easily register complaints regarding services, medicine shortages, or staff behaviour.

However, a ground report in 2026 reveals a starkly different picture. The QR codes have either vanished from these facilities or are no longer functional.