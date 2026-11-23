Speaking to DT Next, Greater Chennai Small Traders Association (CITU) general secretary MV Krishnan pointed out that the corporation had previously surveyed vendors and issued biometric identity cards in Arumbakkam to 3,888 street vendors, allotting stall spaces with photographs.

Cardholders pay monthly fees ranging from Rs 110 to Rs 700 to the GCC, contributing nearly Rs 2 crore annually in revenue to the civic body, he noted, questioning how they could be evicted without prior consultation or relocation arrangements.

Vendor representatives stressed that decisions on vending zones and shifts must involve the TVC framework. Under the structure they described, meetings across the 15 zones should be chaired by the Regional Deputy Commissioner (RDC). While the meeting for the north region is scheduled for November 25, dates for the central and south regions have not been updated for the month.

"We have the ID card issued by the GCC. It is unacceptable that the corporation removed all stalls because a few of them occupy more space," said T Sugumaran, a street vendor on Pulla Avenue who has been running a fruit stall for more than 20 years.

However, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said fresh encroachments are mushrooming in many parts of the city. "We receive lots of complaints from the public regarding footpath and road encroachments. The enforcement drive is to ensure that rampant encroachment from vendors in non-vending zones is removed and controlled," he justified.

"We are sensitive to the livelihood issues of vendors as well. The vending committee in the Central Region meets every month. This week, meetings have been scheduled in all the zones," he added.

Another senior official said, " Kora Food Street in Anna Nagar, a commercial establishment, has blocked the pavement permanently. On a few other main roads in Anna Nagar, unauthorised stalls install chairs and benches on the carriageway. So, we removed the stalls based on public complaints. If there are any genuine reasons, we will allot another location."