Chennai Corporation’s education panel head walks out of meeting over outsourcing salaries of non-teaching staff

Further he alleged that the decision was announced during the committee meeting on Tuesday without consulting the committee. “How can this be introduced without our knowledge? Asking how everything could be handled this way, I told them to run the meeting themselves and walked out,” he fumed.

Responding to the issue, an official from the Education Department said, “Chairman Viswanathan raised objections during the monthly committee meeting about the disbursal of salaries via private contractors. However, the decision to credit salaries through contractors falls within the Commissioner’s statutory powers. It does not require committee approval, as only matters exceeding Rs 6 crore need to go to the council.”

Similarly in departments, data entry operators and staff in other positions are now being paid through agencies as per standard administrative procedures. “The administration operates strictly within legal parameters despite the Chairman’s outburst and walkout from the meeting,” he added.