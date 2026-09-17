Chennai Corporation’s education panel head walks out of meeting over outsourcing salaries of non-teaching staff

CHENNAI: Tensions prevailed at the Ripon Building on Tuesday as Standing Committee Chairman D Viswanathan walked out of the monthly education committee meeting after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) decided to credit salaries of data entry operators, sweepers, scavengers, and watchmen through private contractors. He stated that the proposal was neither discussed nor communicated to them in advance.
Speaking to DT Next, Viswanathan said, “The salary credited to non- teaching staff like data entry operators, sweepers, scavengers, and watchmen are now being outsourced to private contractors. Previously, salaries were paid directly through school headmasters (Hms). Why is the process of disbursing salaries handed over to private contractors, and what’s their cut before paying the workers? It’s always better to credit salaries directly into the workers’ accounts.”
It may be noted that park maintenance works were handed over to contractors, who paid workers lower salaries. “We’ve repeatedly demanded direct payments instead of third-party contracts. Why are they reintroducing contractor-managed accounts without our knowledge or consultation?” he stated.
Further he alleged that the decision was announced during the committee meeting on Tuesday without consulting the committee. “How can this be introduced without our knowledge? Asking how everything could be handled this way, I told them to run the meeting themselves and walked out,” he fumed.
Responding to the issue, an official from the Education Department said, “Chairman Viswanathan raised objections during the monthly committee meeting about the disbursal of salaries via private contractors. However, the decision to credit salaries through contractors falls within the Commissioner’s statutory powers. It does not require committee approval, as only matters exceeding Rs 6 crore need to go to the council.”
Similarly in departments, data entry operators and staff in other positions are now being paid through agencies as per standard administrative procedures. “The administration operates strictly within legal parameters despite the Chairman’s outburst and walkout from the meeting,” he added.