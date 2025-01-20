Chennai Corporation’s Conservancy inspector gets 5-year prison term for accepting Rs 1,500 bribe

CHENNAI: A conservancy inspector of the Chennai Corporation, who was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 nearly 14 years ago, has been convicted with a 5-year jail term and a fine Rs 1 lakh by a court here.

The Special Court for cases under Prevention of Corruption Act pronounced the judgement and convicted S Ganesan, the then Conservancy Inspector, 28th Division of Corporation.

Ganesan demanded and accepted Rs 1,500 by threatening to mark Chitti Babu, the complainant and a conservancy worker, as absent in the attendance register and make him do extra work. Ganesan was found guilty of commission of offence under relevant sections of PC Act.

For demanding a bribe, he’s sentenced to a 4-year rigorous imprisonment, and shall pay a fine of Rs 50,000 in default to undergo 3-month simple imprisonment. For accepting the bribe, he was sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to undergo 6-month simple imprisonment. The sentence of imprisonment for each offence shall run concurrently, the court said.