Chennai Corporation workers commence clean-up of footpaths for safe usage

CHENNAI: Workers from the Greater Chennai Corporation had been doing a mass cleaning drive for the last few days on roads, burial grounds and parks. Now, they have commenced the clean-up of footpaths across the city at night to ensure they are suitable for pedestrian use and safety.

Authorities will also carry out repair works in the damaged footpaths identified during the cleaning process.

To ensure that the areas under the Corporation remain clean and hygienic, intensive cleaning operations have been carried out in all bus route roads, interior streets, bus stops, parks, burial grounds, flyovers, and subways. These operations included the removal of garbage, construction waste, posters, advertising banners, and overgrown vegetation.

As part of this initiative, intensive cleaning operations have been going on along the pedestrian pathways in bus routes within the Corporation limit since January 20 at night. During the drive, cleanliness workers remove garbage, construction debris, and also abandoned vehicles after issuing a notice to the concerned owners. Unnecessary internet and EB cables will be cleared across the city, stated an official release from Ripon Building on Tuesday.

Workers are instructed to remove obstructions on the footpaths such as tree branches that obstruct street lights, and also clean the footpaths. Additionally, minor repairs on the footpaths will be assessed and action will be taken to fix them. The footpaths that are at the same level as the road will also be examined, and stainless steel railings will be installed at those locations for the safety of pedestrians.

Although intensive cleaning is being carried out regularly, accumulation of garbage has been a perennial problem in the city. “To ensure the people hand over the garbage to cleanliness workers during the door-to-door collection, or dump them in the dustbins placed on the road, the GCC monitors through CCTV cameras and imposes on-the-spot penalties against violators,” said a senior official at GCC.