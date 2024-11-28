Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corporation withdraws eco-park plans at Perungudi dumping yard

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Nov 2024 1:22 PM IST
    Pallikaranai marshland

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday withdrew the plan proposed for setting up an eco-park project on the reclaimed Perungudi dumping yard.

    Following constant opposition from residents around Pallikaranai marshland as well as the environmentalists, the eco-park plan was withdrawn.

    Earlier this year, the civic body conducted a public hearing on the proposal and presented a detailed project report. But, the residents opposed the eco-park.

    They requested the civic body to leave the reclaimed land as marshland once the bio-mining of legacy waste is completed in the Perungudi dumping yard.

    It was planned that an eco-park would be created on 93 acres of Perungudi landfill at a total cost of Rs 185 crore.

    (With inputs from Bureau)

    Online Desk

