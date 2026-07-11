Chennai Corporation uses street theatre to spread awareness on homeless shelter scheme

According to the GCC, more than 800 people benefited from the awareness campaign. To effectively engage the public, shelter social workers staged traditional folk performances, including Parai Attam, Kadhani Koothu and Oyilattam, highlighting the city's network of shelters for the urban homeless. A public pledge was also administered to encourage community participation and support for the initiative.

The programme was attended by Chief Community Development Officer Rajkumar, representatives from the Gender and Policy Lab of Legis, and police personnel from the Periamedu Police Station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Singappen Police team.