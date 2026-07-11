Chennai Corporation uses street theatre to spread awareness on homeless shelter scheme

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a late-night street theatre awareness programme at the Chennai Central Railway Police Station around 10 pm on Friday (July 10) to educate the public and homeless persons about the shelter facilities and services available under the GCC Shelter Scheme.
The programme was organised on the instructions of the GCC Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner (Works). It was coordinated by the Chief Community Development Officer along with the civic body's Shelter Project Coordinators.
According to the GCC, more than 800 people benefited from the awareness campaign. To effectively engage the public, shelter social workers staged traditional folk performances, including Parai Attam, Kadhani Koothu and Oyilattam, highlighting the city's network of shelters for the urban homeless. A public pledge was also administered to encourage community participation and support for the initiative.
The programme was attended by Chief Community Development Officer Rajkumar, representatives from the Gender and Policy Lab of Legis, and police personnel from the Periamedu Police Station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Singappen Police team.