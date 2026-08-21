Chennai Corporation uses drones to survey 44 canals ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: As part of northeast monsoon preparedness, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun using drones to survey 44 canals across the city aimed at identifying silt, garbage and other obstructions before desilting.
The 44 canals together stretch 81.81 km and include major waterways such as the Kodungaiyur, Veerangal Odai, Mambalam, Otteri Nalla, Virugambakkam, Captain Cotton, Trustpuram, Rettai Kuppam, Pallikaranai and Secretariat Colony canals.
The drone survey began on Friday at the starting point of the Kodungaiyur North Canal in Muthamizh Nagar, with Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspecting the exercise. Surveys are also being carried out on the Veerangal Odai and West Mambalam Canal.
Around four to five drones will be deployed each day, with individual canal stretches assigned to each drone. The Corporation plans to use the images, videos and location-based data collected during the exercise to create a GIS-based database and maps showing the condition of the waterways.
Officials said the survey would help identify stretches requiring desilting, removal of blockages, clearance of vegetation and repairs before the monsoon. The identified works will then be taken up on a priority basis to ensure that water flow through the canals is not obstructed during heavy rainfall.