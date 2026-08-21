Chennai Corporation uses drones to survey 44 canals ahead of northeast monsoon

The 44 canals together stretch 81.81 km and include major waterways such as the Kodungaiyur, Veerangal Odai, Mambalam, Otteri Nalla, Virugambakkam, Captain Cotton, Trustpuram, Rettai Kuppam, Pallikaranai and Secretariat Colony canals.

The drone survey began on Friday at the starting point of the Kodungaiyur North Canal in Muthamizh Nagar, with Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspecting the exercise. Surveys are also being carried out on the Veerangal Odai and West Mambalam Canal.