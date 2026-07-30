Chennai Corporation under severe cash flow stress as overall deficit soars to Rs 1,763 crore

The fiscal gap is largely driven by civic infrastructure expansion, expanding operation, and maintenance commitments, and a heavy reliance on GCC's internal funds for major municipal projects.

Revenue expenditure surged from Rs 3,581 crore in FY 2022–23 to Rs 5,676 crore in FY 2025–26. This increase stems from rising operational costs in conservancy operations, Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) public conveniences, vehicle hire charges, wage revisions, and maintenance for newly added schools and civic assets.

Concurrently, capital grant support under government schemes experienced a sharp drop, falling from Rs 1,941 crore in FY 2022–23 to Rs 521 crore in FY 2025–26. To plug the funding gap for ongoing capital works, GCC repeatedly drew on internal transfers from its Revenue Account to its Capital Account. Over the last two financial years, GCC transferred an average of 3.6 times its transfer capacity, with internal transfers climbing from Rs 303 crore in FY 2022–23 to Rs 937 crore in FY 2025–26.