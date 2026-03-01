Chennai Corporation to wait till polls to clear excess Marina vendors; sellers say they won’t budge

A senior GCC official said enforcement would be taken up only after the polls to avoid “any law and order issue”.

“Right now, we’re waiting for elections to be finished. After that, we’ll take action to clear it,” the official added. “Shops that function only on weekends are a major problem, as it leaves a lot of empty bunks. So, we’ll clear them first. So far, 235 such shops have been removed. Accelerated work under phases 3 and 4 will eventually phase out remaining shops in those stretches.”

GCC maintains that clearance has already been implemented in parts of the beach under the Blue Flag project. “Blue Flag phase 2 is functioning well with recreational activities. Works for phases 3 and 4 have commenced. If you notice, shops in the Blue Flag 1 and 2 stretches have already been cleared, and there is clear visibility to the beach,” the official added.