Chennai Corporation to vaccinate 1.8L stray dogs this July; focus to be on all canine diseases

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to launch a comprehensive mass vaccination campaign for stray dogs across the city starting in July, officials said.

Targeting an estimated 1.8 lakh stray dogs, the drive will go beyond the routine anti-rabies immunisation to include protection against four other major diseases –canine distemper, parvovirus, adenovirus, and leptospirosis.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran confirmed that the civic body is awaiting the delivery of 20,000 doses of a five-in-one vaccine from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. Each dose, priced at approximately Rs 200, is formulated to protect against all five diseases.

“This marks the second time we are administering non-rabies vaccines to stray dogs in Chennai,” said Kamal Hussain, GCC’s veterinary officer.

He added that the vaccinations will be carried out alongside the annual rabies shots and sterilisation procedures, forming a comprehensive healthcare plan for the city’s stray canine population.

Veterinarians warn that diseases like parvovirus and canine distemper are particularly rampant and lethal among strays. “If untreated, these infections have a mortality rate as high as 90 per cent,” said Dr R Thangarajan, a veterinary expert.

“Early vaccination is crucial to prevent large-scale fatalities, especially in urban environments with dense stray populations.”

To facilitate the expanded vaccination programme, the GCC has also ramped up its infrastructure by establishing two new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres -- one at Kallikuppam in Ambattur and the other at the Otteri burial ground in Kodambakkam. These centres will not only assist with sterilisation but also serve as hubs for administering the multi-disease vaccine.

The civic body’s initiative is part of its broader animal welfare and public health strategy, aimed at reducing disease transmission risks and ensuring humane management of the stray dog population.

Officials urge the public to cooperate with field teams during the vaccination drive and report sightings of unvaccinated or sick stray animals to the GCC helpline. The campaign is expected to roll out in phases across all 15 zones of the city.