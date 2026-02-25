Chennai Corporation to roll out AI-powered platform to streamline grievances

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated the process to implement a Citizen 360 Digital Engagement Platform by upgrading the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to enable unified citizen profiling, AI-powered engagement, grievance management, analytics and omni-channel communication at a cost of Rs 349 crore.
The civic body cleared a resolution to this effect at its recent council meeting. An official said the platform would help the Corporation identify recurring public issues at specific locations.
“The AI-powered interface will store data on complaints and complainants in a secure environment. Over time, this will help administrators identify root causes such as garbage accumulation, recurring road damage and flooding,” the official said.
The Corporation has floated a request for proposal for the design, development, implementation, integration and maintenance of a unified Citizen 360 engagement and analytics platform. At present, citizen interactions are handled in silos, with each service request addressed in isolation. As a result, there is no holistic view of a citizen’s engagement with the civic body.
For instance, a query on property tax is addressed without visibility into other interactions such as complaints about potholes. The proposed platform will unify all interactions into a single system, enabling officials to view both queries and grievances in one place and offer more comprehensive responses. It will also consolidate each citizen’s portfolio of interactions into a single dashboard.
“The first-of-its-kind initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency and improving quality of life in the city, and could also be extended to support revenue mobilisation through global corporate social responsibility channels,” said a GCC official.
The selected system integrator will be responsible for end-to-end deployment and maintenance. The project will be implemented in two phases. Phase one, with an eight-week implementation period, will include provisioning 50-150 user licences, integration with ICCC and departmental systems, and deployment of an agent-AI and large language model chatbot framework. The system integrator will also handle cloud hosting, high-availability architecture, disaster recovery and testing through to go-live.
Phase two will cover operations and maintenance after go-live, including deployment of two dedicated technical personnel, AI model tuning and an uptime guarantee. The system integrator will be required to ensure full redundancy and seamless citizen interaction across WhatsApp, email, web portals and mobile platforms.
Currently, the ICCC dashboard integrates data from 22 internal GCC departments. The upgraded platform will also integrate data from external service providers such as Metro Water board, CMRL and TN Power Distribution Corporation, among others. The existing applications of these agencies will be linked to GCC through interfaces to enable essential data sharing, the official added.