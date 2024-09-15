Chennai Corporation to restore Madhavaram’s interior roads ahead of monsoon season

CHENNAI: After the Metro Water board carried out road-cuts in several streets in Madhavaram (Zone 3), the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to restore them ahead of the monsoon season, and will float a tender on September 26. An estimated cost of Rs 29.68 lakh has been allocated for the project.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had dug up several interior roads in the Madhavaram zone to lay pipelines for drinking water and sewage, and also for underground maintenance work.

Since the roads had become slushy during the rainy days, the civic body has planned to repair them in 10 streets. At least Rs 6-7 lakh has been allocated to re-lay the interior roads. The local body will float a tender for the patch works on September 26, and a contractor would submit the documents the next day.

Now that the northeast monsoon is likely to commence in October, the Chennai Corporation has intensified efforts to re-lay both bus route roads and interior roads across the city. More than 2,000 roads would be repaired in various parts of the capital in the coming days.

The authorities have instructed the service departments including CMWSSB and Tangedco not to carry road-cut works in the newly re-laid roads for at least 6 months to one year. In case of emergency, they should pay double the charge to the Corporation for restoration works.