Chennai Corporation to rent 88 de-watering pumps for monsoon

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender to rent motor pumps to drain stagnated rainwater during the monsoon season in the city.

An estimated cost of Rs 6.02 lakh has been allocated for 88 high-capacity diesel engine de-watering pumps for all 15 zones within the Corporation limit.

At least 12 pumps will be rented for five zones in north Chennai – Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1), Manali (Zone 2), Madhavaram (Zone 3), Tondiarpet (Zone 4) and Royapuram (Zone 5), the pumps would have a capacity of 80-100 HP.

An estimated cost of Rs 82,000 has been allocated for the pumps. The majority of the areas in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6), which includes the Kolathur constituency, will get 11 pumps for Rs 75,500 for two months.

During the previous monsoon seasons, areas in central and south Chennai were severely affected. So, the corporation has planned to rent more pumps for the remaining 9 zones.

Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam (Zone 7-10 respectively) will get 21 pumps for Rs 1.44 lakh, each having a capacity of 80-100 HP.

The Corporation has allocated the highest amount of Rs 1.57 lakh to rent 23 pumps for Valasaravakkam and Alandur (Zones 11 and 12 respectively).

The remaining three zones – Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganallur (Zones 13- 15) to get at least 21 pumps for Rs 1.44 lakh for two months.